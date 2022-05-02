They'll turn your gas guzzler into an EV. But be prepared to wait

Ronald D. White

Los Angeles Times

Mark Wagner isn't sure what he enjoys more: the looks he gets when he pulls his ancient Volkswagen ragtop into a EV charger parking space, or the looks he gets because of what he does next.

Wagner's car rolled off of a VW Beetle assembly line in 1962, the year Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev played nuclear brinkmanship with President Kennedy. But Wagner's Bug no longer carries an upgraded, Cold War-era 40-horsepower engine and 12.5 gallon fuel tank. They've been replaced with a Curtis C-50