Volkswagen picks Qualcomm to supply chips for autonomous driving efforts

Mike Freeman

San Diego Union-Tribune

Qualcomm has inked a deal to supply chips to Volkswagen Group to help power driver assistance and autonomous driving features in the German automaker's vehicles starting in 2025.

The financial terms were not disclosed. The companies haven't said yet which models would be the first to get Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride processors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Level 4 autonomy — which means fully self-driving but with the motorists still behind the wheel to take control if necessary.