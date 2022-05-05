Review: The 2023 Solterra is the electric vehicle for Subaru people

Casey Williams

Tribune News Service

Subaru knows its people, who are among the most loyal to any automotive brand.

They love their Outbacks, Foresters, Ascents and WRXs. They are also among the most environmentally conscious, dog-friendly, off-roading auto owners around. They take their kids to school and hike on the weekends. What they haven’t had until now is an electric vehicle of their own. That changes with the 2023 Solterra that I just sampled in California.