Rivian tumbles as IPO lockup end means Ford, Amazon can finally sell

Esha Dey

Bloomberg

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. are tanking more than 18% as some early stakeholders got their first chance to unload shares on Monday.

Selling restrictions on certain Rivian insiders and investors ended on Sunday, freeing up a sizable chunk of the electric-vehicle maker’s float for public trading. The stock had already collapsed 82% from its November high through Friday. Now, the focus turns to the company’s two most prominent corporate backers — Ford Motor Co. and Amazon.com Inc. — and whether they start reducing their stakes.