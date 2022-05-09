Some Ford, Stellantis plants down this week due to chip constraints

The global semiconductor chip shortage, now in its second year, continues to curtail automotive production.

Both Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV are taking downtime at some of their plants in North America this week due to chip-related supply constraints.

Ford Motor Co. said Monday that its Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky, which builds the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair, as well as its Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, which builds the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, are down this week.

Meanwhile, Stellantis said its Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois — which assembles the Jeep Cherokee — is down this week as well.

"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect Ford's North American plants — along with automakers and other industries around the world," Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in a statement. "Behind the scenes, we have teams working on how to maximize production, with a continued commitment to building every high-demand vehicle for our customers with the quality they expect."

So far this year, the chip shortage has resulted in nearly 1.7 million units of lost production globally, according to forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions.

