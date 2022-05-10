Supply chain woes, auto parts shortages lengthen wait times on recall fixes

Washington — When Preya Samsundar of Minneapolis received a letter in the mail from Ford Motor Co. telling her they had issued a recall on her 2014 Explorer SUV, she called her dealership right away.

The letter even said — in bold and underlined — that parts were available to fix the problem, which could over time lead to a rear toe link fracture and increased risk of crashing. But the dealership told her that the part was on back-order nationally and they had no idea when it would be available again.