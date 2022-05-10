Next target: Bid to harvest pricey minerals targets catalytic converters

Judith Kohler

Denver Post

When Alan Bucknam’s daughter started the Toyota 4Runner to drive to school, it sounded like a Harley Davidson revving up.

“I figured either the muffler fell off or the catalytic converter was taken out,” Bucknam said.

He looked underneath the vehicle and saw two clean diagonal cuts on each end of where the catalytic converter should have been, he said: “They certainly knew what they were doing. They took just what they needed.”