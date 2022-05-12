With no gas price relief, car buyers turn to electric options – despite hefty prices

As gas prices across the country hover near record highs, David White is blissfully unaware of the going rate for a gallon of unleaded in his Los Angeles neighborhood.

White, 68, of Pacific Palisades, recently overcame his initial sticker shock and sealed the deal on an all-electric Kia Niro. He's among the consumers in the U.S. whose interest in electrified vehicles has soared amid the surge in gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.