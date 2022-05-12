2023 Kia Sportage is larger, more lavish and eco-friendly

Larry Printz

Tribune News Service

If vehicles like the Kia Telluride, Sorrento and Soul have proven anything, it’s that Kia is hitting its stride. If you are still put off by the brand that once sold its vehicles using rapping hamsters, your image of the brand is more than a decade old.

It’s hard to overstate the transformation that has overtaken the brand in the last few years. You probably didn’t notice until the Telluride debuted, causing consumers to consider Kia for the first time. And with the launch of the all-new redesigned 2023 Kia Sportage, the queues at the Kia stores are about to get longer.