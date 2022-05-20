$500 million available in federal funding for zero-emission school buses

Washington — School districts can apply for $500 million in grants for low- and zero-emission school buses, the White House announced Friday.

It's part of $5 billion in funding for clean school buses approved under the infrastructure law that passed last year and which will be appropriated over the next five years.

The program is "going to reduce greenhouse gas pollution, boost domestic manufacturing, provide cleaner air around schools and communities, and better protect our children's health," White House senior advisor Mitch Landrieu told reporters Thursday evening.

Old school buses emit diesel exhaust that is associated with asthma, lung disease and early death, according to public health experts. The Biden administration recently announced more stringent emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles, including school buses, and has pledged to buy all zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

"Modern zero-emission and lower emission school buses give students, teachers, bus drivers and communities cleaner air to breathe," said Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Advisor. "And clean buses don't just save us from the impacts of pollution. They save us money on fuel, so more school resources can go to educating our students."

There are five manufacturers producing low- and zero-emission buses in the U.S., said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe, adding that the number of buses that can be bought with the funding will depend on the volume of applications.

Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Reagan will formally announce the funding Friday at Meridian High School in Falls Church, Virginia.

School districts can apply for funding from May 20 to Aug. 19 through epa.gov/cleanschoolbus.

