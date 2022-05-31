DeLorean plans a gull-winged EV. Here's what the Alpha5 will look like

Ahead of its public reveal in August, DeLorean Motor Company Inc. on Monday released new images of its Alpha5 electric vehicle, showcasing its iconic gull-wing doors and sleek design.

San Antonio-based DeLorean will reveal the Alpha5 on Aug. 18 at the Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

The Alpha5 goes zero to 60 mph in 2.99 seconds, according to company estimates. Its top speed is 155 mph. And its range is estimated at 300-plus miles on a charge with a battery pack that has a more than 100-kilowatt-hour capacity. Images on DeLorean's website depict seating for four.

"The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean," said Troy Beetz, DeLorean chief marketing officer, in a statement. "There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future ... I think we did both with the Alpha5."

DeLorean CEO Stephen Wynne bought the rights to DeLorean several years ago and moved it to Humble, Texas, as a service and restoration shop for the 6,500 DeLoreans still on the road.

Under the provisions of the federal Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act, which allows small outfits to make historic replica vehicles without having to meet costly safety regulations, DMC hoped to build replicas of the original DMC-12 but has been frustrated by government red tape, so it's making all-new EVs instead, The Detroit News previously reported.

