EV charging company plans $3 million facility in Auburn Hills to employ more than 130

Lansing — FLO, a Canadian electric vehicle charging company, announced on Tuesday plans to open its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills.

The company's CEO, Louis Tremblay, appeared at a press conference in Lansing with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and members of her administration. The company intends to retrofit an existing facility in Auburn Hills for the manufacturing of EV charging stations.

Whitmer labeled the $3 million project that will create about 133 jobs in 2023 a "great win" for the state as it seeks to lead in the electrification of the auto industry.

“Last century, we put the world on wheels," Whitmer said. "And this century, we’re going to help the world go electric."

The Democratic governor has prioritized landing projects as auto companies shift their plans to produce more EVs. The largest victory for Michigan this year has been a nearly $7 billion investment for EV and battery production from General Motors, which was revealed in January.

FLO, which described itself as a leading North American EV charging company, hopes to produce more than 250,000 EV chargers by 2028 for the U.S. market, according to a press release.

"The future of EVs is in Michigan," Tremblay said in a statement. "We are proud to announce our facility today — our first in the U.S. — that will not only create jobs for Michiganders but also help meet rising demand for smart, reliable charging stations, and to continue to expand the FLO network across the USA."

FLO offers home charging solutions for both single-family houses and multi-unit residential buildings and access to public charging stations across the country, according to the governor's office.

The company will receive an $800,000 grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corp. for the project.

Trevor Pawl, chief mobility officer for Michigan, described FLO as a dynamic mobility company.

"This is exactly the type of company we want in Michigan," Pawl said.

