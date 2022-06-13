Auto dealers sweepstakes: Win a Corvette, Challenger or Bronco Raptor

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association is launching its Education Foundation Sweepstakes with high-performance vehicles up for grabs.

Those entering will be eligible to win a 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible 70th Anniversary Edition, a 2022 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye or a 2022 Bronco Raptor.

Sweepstakes tickets are available now online at WinThisVette.com, WinThisHellcat.com and WinThisBroncoRaptor.com.

Donation amounts determine the number of entry tickets received. Entering starts with $25 for 10 tickets. The sweepstakes is open to anyone 18 years of age or older.

The DADA is inviting participants to use the promo code CARSHOW to get 25% more entries.

The three winners will be announced at the North American International Auto Show on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Huntington Place. Winners do not have to be present to win.

Proceeds benefit Education Foundation Inc., a nonprofit that "promotes the next-generation of mobility innovators while advancing new, clean energy pathways, motor vehicle safety and social responsibility," according to the DADA.

