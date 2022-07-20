Stellantis to lay off 40 workers at Warren Stamping Plant

Stellantis NV is planning to lay off workers at its Warren Stamping Plant effective Monday, the automaker confirmed Wednesday.

The layoffs include 28 production workers and 12 skilled trades workers, according to a United Auto Workers Local 869 memo obtained by The Detroit News.

"In order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner, Stellantis confirms that there will be indefinite layoffs at the Warren Stamping Plant in Warren, Michigan, effective July 25," spokesperson Ann Marie Fortunate said in a statement. "The company will make every effort to place the laid off hourly employees into open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority."

Last month, the Jeep maker said it would decommission an engine line at its Trenton Engine Complex by the end of the year, a move that will bring workforce reductions. And earlier in June, Stellantis said it was cutting an unspecified number of jobs at its stamping plant in Sterling Heights.

Similar indefinite layoffs have been made at Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois, Warren Stamping and the Chrysler Technical Center in Auburn Hills.

