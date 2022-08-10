Detroit Auto Show organizers bringing 'Air Mobility Experience' to this year's event

North American International Auto Show organizers are adding a new “Air Mobility Experience” to the September show.

This “Show Above the Show” will have flight demonstrations and displays by six air mobility companies, including a Detroit startup. It will take place over the Detroit River, in Hart Plaza and in Huntington Place.

The show will feature electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, amphibious sport planes, hoverbikes, hoverboards and jet suits.

Featured companies and their air mobility technologies are:

AIR from Tel Aviv will have its consumer-targeted AIR ONE two-seater eVTOL aircraft. AIR will also have a virtual reality simulator at the auto show.

Airspace Experience Technologies (ASX) from Detroit will display its Sigma-6 eVTOL aircraft that uses automotive innovation and aviation technology.

AERWINS Technologies from Wilmington, Delaware, and A.L.I. Technologies from Tokyo will take flight, making the U.S. debut of the XTURISMO hoverbike.

Gravity Industries from Salisbury, England, will fly its patented jet suit that produces 1,000 horsepower.

ICON Aircraft from Vacaville, California, will fly its ICON A5 two-seat, amphibious light-sport aircraft with retractable wings that was featured on “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

Omni Hoverboards from Montreal will demonstrate its eVTOL hoverboard.

Flight demonstrations of the XTURISMO, Gravity jet suit, ICON A5 and Omni hoverboard start on media day Sept. 14 through Sept. 18.

Displays and experiences featuring AIR ONE, ASX’s Sigma-6 and the ICON A5 will be at Huntington Place for the entire show: Sept. 14-25.

A full schedule of flight demonstrations and display dates and times will be released at a later date.

