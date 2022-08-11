Unifor makes policy recommendations to rebuild Canada's auto sector

Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union representing Detroit Three autoworkers, has released 29 recommendations for policymakers to consider to help grow Canada's auto sector as the industry transitions to electric vehicles.

The recommendations are part of Unifor's fourth policy document entitled "Navigating the Road Ahead: Rebuilding Canada's Powerhouse Auto Sector," which focuses on growing Canada's auto and auto parts industries, navigating the move to a net-zero carbon economy, enhancing worker skills, creating unionized jobs and advancing equity and inclusion.

Areas of concern highlighted in the report will come to the fore when the union negotiates new contracts with the Detroit Three automakers next year.

"It's going to be very useful as we go towards the bargaining table," said Unifor President Lana Payne during a Thursday press conference announcing the report. "This is not just about building a proper industrial strategy for Canada but will inform some of the conversations that will take place at bargaining."

Contracts with the General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV expire next September, the same month the automakers will be negotiating with the United Auto Workers representing U.S. autoworkers. Unifor and UAW negotiations with the Detroit Three were previously held a year apart.

Payne said Unifor has "good relationships" with the UAW and just had delegates at the UAW's recent Detroit convention.

"We will continue to have critical discussions with them as we head into bargaining," she said. "I think it's really important that we're both going in the same year and gives us more power at the bargaining table."

Unifor has already received some EV investment from the Detroit Three.

GM is transitioning its CAMI plant in Ontario to build BrightDrop electric vans later this year. Stellantis, maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles, said in May it would invest $2.8 billion into its Windsor and Brampton assembly plants for EV production. Ford's Oakville plant in Ontario is supposed to start EV production in 2025 after the union won product for the plant during the 2020 negotiations. The plant is slated to build five new EVs.

Unifor will be looking to unionize plants that will supply the auto industry in its transition to EVs, including a facility GM and POSCO Chemical are planning to build in Quebec to produce material for GM's EV batteries and the LG Energy Solution and Stellantis battery plant that's coming to Windsor.

"It's critical that these new facilities are part of our union. We are the Canadian autoworkers union," Payne said. "Our job will be to organize these facilities, but also to have conversations with the companies around how we can get recognition in these cases."

To help advance Canada's position in the auto industry to ultimately benefit the union and its members, Unifor recommends the government establish a comprehensive national automotive industrial strategy and have a dedicated ministry for the country's auto sector to help develop the supply chain in Canada.

Trade is also a concern for the union since the country's automotive trade deficit rose to more than $37 billion in 2021, a record, according to Unifor's policy document. Unifor wants policies that support "fair trade" principles. The union also wants a focus on sourcing and producing component parts, battery materials and semiconductors domestically.

The union will present its recommendations to federal, provincial and municipal government officials as well as indigenous communities.

“We have all the ingredients necessary to transition to electric vehicle manufacturing and grow our economy, while creating good union jobs and reducing Canada’s carbon footprint all at the same time,” Payne said. “Adopting these recommendations is the best path forward for all levels of government to create the conditions for a strong, resilient and forward-looking auto industry that supports autoworkers."

The full policy document can be found at: www.uniforautohub.ca/.

