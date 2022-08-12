Federal auto chief to depart for California Air Resources Board

Washington — Steve Cliff, head of the federal auto regulatory agency, will leave his position in mid-September to serve as executive officer of the California Air Resources Board, another body with significant power over auto emissions.

Cliff has been the administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since late May, when he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate, though he served as the agency's deputy administrator since early 2021.

NHTSA's chief counsel, Ann Carlson, will take over his role. The White House did not immediately comment on who President Joe Biden is considering nominating to permanently take over the position.

In a statement announcing his departure, Cliff said he is grateful Congress has given NHTSA "unprecedented resources" to advance road safety and reduce the cost of driving.

"I see my appointment to CARB as placing me in a unique position to work with California, other states, and our federal partners to build on the President’s vision to support the transition to zero emission cars, trucks, and equipment," he said.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg thanked Cliff in a statement Friday for "his work to protect the lives of the American people by strengthening the safety of motor vehicles and reducing their emissions."

Before joining NHTSA, Cliff was the deputy executive officer at CARB. He is a lifelong Californian who has also worked at the University of California-Davis and the state's Department of Transportation.

Under his leadership, the agency announced stringent new fuel economy standards that will require auto companies to increase gas mileage annually to reach an average of 40 miles per gallon by the 2026 model year.

It also for the first time required automakers to report crashes involving Level 2 driver assistance systems, such as Tesla Inc.'s Autopilot program. NHTSA is currently investigating 16 crashes in which Teslas on Autopilot crashed into parked emergency vehicles.

NHTSA went without an official leader for four years under former President Donald Trump, whose nominee didn't receive Senate consideration before quitting in 2019.

The California Air Resources Board itself has significant power over auto emissions by setting its own stringent standards that more than a dozen other states have chosen to follow in order to access its sizable auto market.

It is also spearheading a proposal to eliminate sales of gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.

California is the most populous state and accounts for around 11% of all new-car sales in the U.S., according to the National Automobile Dealers Association.

