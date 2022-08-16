Four Michigan transit systems to receive $23.4 million for low-emission buses

Washington — Four Michigan transit systems will receive $23.4 million for low- and zero-emission buses under new federal grants announced Tuesday.

Michigan's allocation is part of $1.66 billion in federal funding for projects across the country through the Department of Transportation.

"These grants are going to be used in every corner of this country and they're going to drive sweeping change, clean air and good paying jobs," said Mitch Landrieu, senior advisor to President Joe Biden.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will receive $12 million to help seven transit agencies and three nonprofits replace buses and vans and expand service in rural areas. The agency will be able to purchase up to 16 buses with the grant.

MDOT's funding will also be used to convert diesel buses to use propane, to install EV charging infrastructure, and to buy software for scheduling and ticketing.

The city of Detroit was awarded $6.9 million to buy four electric buses and to install charging equipment. The city of Flint was given $4.3 million to buy two hydrogen fuel cell buses and to upgrade a hydrogen fueling station. And the city of Midland was given $167,257 to buy two electric transit vans through the city's Dial-A-Ride program.

The grants are funded by two Federal Transit Administration programs, the Low or No Emission Grant Program and the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program. The programs received $5.5 billion and $2 billion over five years, respectively, through the infrastructure law passed last year.

The $5.5 billion appropriated for the Low or No Emission program is six times greater than the previous five years of funding, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Federal Transit Administration received 530 proposals worth around $7.72 billion, said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez.