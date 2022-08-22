Volta to add EV charging stations at 4 southeast Michigan Kroger stores

Electric vehicle owners soon will be able to top off their batteries when they shop at four Kroger Co. stores in southeast Michigan.

San Francisco-based Volta Charging is adding at least eight chargers to the grocery stores in Lapeer, Roseville, Southgate and Westland. The announcement comes after the company in April received a $98,750 Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grant from the state for a program with DTE Energy Co. focused on expanding the charging network into "lower-income and environmental justice communities."

"Our partnership plays a critical role in ensuring EVs and their charging infrastructure are more accessible and equitable for all,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said in a statement. “Through this project, and Michigan’s broader efforts to implement a comprehensive EV ecosystems approach, we will lead the nation in developing the future of sustainable transportation.”

The grant was expected to fund six Level 2 and two DC fast-charging stations. Level 2 chargers can charge an all-electric vehicle from empty in four to 10 hours, while the DC fast chargers can power some EVs to 80% in 20 to 30 minutes. DTE also is supporting the project with rebates it offers through its Charging Forward program.

The exact locations are:

Southgate Kroger: 16705 Fort St., Southgate.

Roseville Kroger: 20891 E. 13 Mile, Roseville, Mich.

Westland Kroger: 200 Merriman Road, Westland.

Lapeer Kroger: 540 S. Main St., Lapeer.

Volta has more than 2,800 charging stations in its U.S. network, including 13 in southeast Michigan, according to its app where customers can locate the ports and check availability. At those locations, which include the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, the AMC theater in Clinton Township and Laurel Park Place in Livonia, the first two to four hours on Level 2 chargers are free, according to the app. The company says the chargers are compatible with all EVs in the country and some plug-in hybrids.

“Volta’s innovative business is built to help Michiganders get the most out of the historic public investment in climate action and electric mobility,” Kevin Samy, Volta's head of policy communications, said in a statement. “Our electric future belongs to all of us, and Volta is thrilled to expand our special partnership with the state of Michigan and DTE to install more affordable and readily available charging in underserved communities.”

