Biden says he'll attend Detroit Auto Show because he's 'a car guy'

Washington — President Joe Biden said Friday that he'll be attending the Detroit Auto Show later this month because he is “a car guy.”

Biden was speaking at the White House during an event about $1 billion worth of federal grants awarded to regional partnerships, including $52 million for mobility innovation in the Detroit area.

The $52 million in grant funding will be administered by the Detroit Regional Partnership, whose CEO, Maureen Donohue Krauss, invited Biden on Friday to the North American International Auto Show, “where we can show you in person how we are leading the way.”

“I’ll be there,” Biden said.

“Awesome,” Krauss replied.

"I’m a car guy, as you kinda noticed.”

Krauss also extended the invitation to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who also spoke at Friday's virtual event at the White House.

The White House did not immediately confirm that Biden would go or which day.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, said on MSNBC last week that she had invited Biden to attend the auto show, and that she hoped he would come. Dingell confirmed Friday that she personally invited the president.

"He's a car guy, and I'm a car girl," she said. "We talk cars."

Most VIPs would typically attend the show during the media preview, which this year is Sept. 14. The show

