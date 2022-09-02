Your guide to the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit
The Detroit Automobile Dealers Association moved the 2022 North American International Auto Show, the first since January 2019, to a more climate-friendly time of year, Sept. 14-25 at Huntington Place. Besides moving to a warmer season, the show is incorporating new features and attractions, including outdoor activations and ride and drives, in-flight demonstrations and displays from six air mobility companies, and interactive experiences targeted at families.
Here is The Detroit News' complete coverage of the show, along with details on dates, times and ticket prices for show events.
Why major brands plan to skip Detroit's revamped auto show
Attention, Mustang owners: You're invited to a 'Stampede'
Detroit Auto Show organizers bringing 'Air Mobility Experience' to this year's event
Nile Rodgers & Chic to bring 'Good Times' to NAIAS Charity Preview
Next-gen Ford Mustang will muscle into 2022 Detroit Auto Show
Auto dealers sweepstakes: Win a Corvette, Challenger or Bronco Raptor
Detroit auto show organizers cut 3 charities from Charity Preview benefit
Detroit auto show shares plans for September return
Auto show at a glance
Media day: Wednesday, Sept. 14
AutoMobili-D and industry tech days: 1-9 p.m. (subject to change) Wednesday, Sept. 14 and 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Tickets: $75, children 12 and under won't be admitted.
Charity preview: Ticketed event 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in Huntington Place. Tickets: $400 each/$700 per pair
Free public event: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in Hart Plaza, with entertainment and food available for purchase
Public days: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 24 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25
Tickets: $20 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children ages 3-12, children 2 and under free with parent or guardian. $50 for family pass (2 adults, 3 children)
Ticket office
1900 West Big Beaver Road, Suite 100, Troy, MI 48084
Phone: 888.838.7500
Fax: 248.283.5145
Hours of Operation: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday