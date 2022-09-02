Your guide to the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

The Detroit News

The Detroit Automobile Dealers Association moved the 2022 North American International Auto Show, the first since January 2019, to a more climate-friendly time of year, Sept. 14-25 at Huntington Place. Besides moving to a warmer season, the show is incorporating new features and attractions, including outdoor activations and ride and drives, in-flight demonstrations and displays from six air mobility companies, and interactive experiences targeted at families.

Here is The Detroit News' complete coverage of the show, along with details on dates, times and ticket prices for show events.

Auto show at a glance

Media day: Wednesday, Sept. 14

AutoMobili-D and industry tech days: 1-9 p.m. (subject to change) Wednesday, Sept. 14 and 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Tickets: $75, children 12 and under won't be admitted.

Charity preview: Ticketed event 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in Huntington Place. Tickets: $400 each/$700 per pair

Free public event: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in Hart Plaza, with entertainment and food available for purchase

Public days: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 24 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Tickets: $20 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children ages 3-12, children 2 and under free with parent or guardian. $50 for family pass (2 adults, 3 children)

Ticket office

1900 West Big Beaver Road, Suite 100, Troy, MI 48084

Phone: 888.838.7500

Fax: 248.283.5145

Hours of Operation: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday