Mullen Automotive takes majority share of Oak Park's Bollinger Motors

Emerging electric-vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. on Thursday said it's taking a controlling share of Oak Park's Bollinger Motors Inc. in a $148.2 million deal that it says will help to accelerate Bollinger products to market, including the boxy B1 SUV and B2 truck.

The transaction signals what those in the industry and analysts have long predicted: although electric vehicles have marked new opportunities for startups, not all will survive independently, positioning the industry for consolidation just like 100 years ago when the auto market first emerged.

"We felt that two companies combined definitely have better opportunities to compete and get to production faster than some of the startups out there," David Michery, Mullen CEO and chairman, said during a webinar on the acquisition. "And collectively, we felt this was a great opportunity to take advantage of, and we did."

Bollinger appeared in 2015 among a slew of upstarts looking at opportunities in the EV space. Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger and an industrial designer, largely self-financed the project with a fortune earned in the cosmetics industry. A need for an EV that could handle rugged terrain and work on a farm prompted the creation in upstate New York. Prototypes of its $125,000 off-road vehicles attracted tens of thousands of hand-raisers.

Four years ago, Bollinger moved to Metro Detroit to be near engineers and suppliers. It eventually shifted focus to Class 3 to 6 commercial vehicles where Bollinger said the company saw demand, putting the consumer B1 and B2 Class 3 vehicles on hold.

"All of this takes a lot of money to be able to fund us, get us to production and actually speed up that timing to get there," Bollinger said during the webinar. "There's so many fleets that need to go electric, a lot of vehicles, and so we know that we can grab a certain percentage of that market with a really great innovative, clean, simple vehicle with great total cost of ownership and great safety features and really do wonders in the commercial market."

Mullen, a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq based in southern California's Brea, will own 60% of Bollinger following the transaction paid with cash and stock. Robert Bollinger will remain CEO of the company, but Mullen's capital injection will help restart the B1 and B2 programs after production of the Class 3 to 6 commercial trucks begin. Bollinger previously had 50,000 reservations for the B1 and B2.

"Those are my my dream vehicles," Bollinger said. "So, we get back to those in the future, that definitely got my attention when he (Michery) talked about B1 and B2."

Bollinger last week revealed the B4, a Class 4 electric commercial truck. The B4 electric chassis cabs will be the first of the company’s commercial lineup to hit the ground in upcoming client test programs. The B4 will be tested with fleet customers, upfitters and charging companies this fall. The acquisition is expected to launch the B4 in 2023.

The B4 operates on an 800-volt platform with the ability to have up to two battery packs with lithium-iron phosphate batteries, the type of batteries to which Tesla Inc. is moving for standard-range vehicles to achievelower costs and decreased fire risks. For the B4, each battery pack offers roughly 100 miles of range. The legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act signed last month by President Joe Biden is expected to make the B4 eligible for a 30% tax credit up to $40,000.

Mullen began eight years ago. Its focus is on premium EVs, and the next generation of its Mullen Five crossover is slated for delivery in 2024. This provides the partnership platforms for Class 1 to 6, a spread that fewer major automakers are covering.

"We can be the first guys in there to take advantage of the market," Michery said, "and capitalize on a big space that's wide open."

The deal also will provide Bollinger with access to Mullen's solid-state battery technology, which the industry hopes will support safer vehicles with longer range. Bollinger also has developed proprietary vehicle battery packs, drivetrains, and thermal and vehicle control software units.

Mullen also owns vehicle marketplace carhub.com and is developing a hybrid dealer ecosystem for test driving, sales and service.

"As we ramp up, that influx of cash is great, but also to be able to in the future, how do you do distribution together? How do you do sales and service together?" Bollinger said. "It's easier, but it's definitely great after all the work to make a distribution network for sales, service and be able to provide that ... for many vehicles."

