LA auto startup forms joint venture for electric powertrain production

Harbinger Motors Inc., a new Los Angeles-based startup introducing itself at the Detroit auto show, on Tuesday announced a joint venture to develop electrified drivetrains with India-based Kalyani Powertrain Limited.

Harbinger is using the North American International Auto Show, which kicks off Wednesday, to show the world its coming electric medium-duty vehicles for the fleet market. The new automaker's initial product line will include electric stripped chassis and cab chassis designed for Class 4 to Class 7 vehicles. The company will be piloting a set of vehicles in late 2023 and expects to launch volume production at an unspecified location in Michigan in 2024.

Its joint venture with Kalyani Powertrain, or KPTL, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd., has been named ElectroForge.

Bharat Forge, a global supplier of key automotive components including crankshafts, has been manufacturing for nearly 60 years. It formed KPTL as a separate business division and then spun it off as a separate company in 2021 to provide electrification solutions for vehicles, according to the company's website.

Starting at KPTL's Pune, India, facility, the joint venture will serve as the volume manufacturer of electric powertrains for Harbinger.

Harbinger's founders and leaders have EV startup backgrounds. CEO John Harris previously worked at startups Faraday Future and Xos Trucks. Phillip Weicker, chief technology officer at Harbinger, is the former co-founder and head of powertrain at Canoo and also worked at Faraday Future. Will Eberts, chief operating officer, brings experience from Anduril Industries, Canoo and Faraday Future.

