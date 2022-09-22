Feds open applications for regional hydrogen hubs

Washington − The U.S. Department of Energy opened applications Thursday for $7 billion in funding for regional hydrogen hubs.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year directed DOE to fund at least four hydrogen hubs in different areas of the United States, but DOE said Thursday it aims to fund 6 to 10 hubs. The hubs will demonstrate hydrogen production, processing, delivery, storage and use.

"It'll build networks of hydrogen producers, potential consumers and local connected infrastructure to accelerate the use of hydrogen," said Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator. "This is going to be a game changer for communities in the country."

Auto industry analysts say hydrogen is likely to be a useful clean energy source in cases where batteries would be too expensive or heavy, such as long-haul trucking. However, the total carbon emissions from hydrogen depends on what energy source produces it.

Applicants must show how the project will support "meaningful community and labor engagement," advance the workforce, and help disadvantaged communities. Concept papers are due Nov. 7, 2022, and full applications are due April 7, 2023.

rbeggin@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @rbeggin