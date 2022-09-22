UAW presidential candidates to face off in election forum tonight

Candidates for president of the United Auto Workers will take part in a forum starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The event is scheduled in the run-up to the union's first-ever direct elections of international officers, a result of the federal government's years-long investigation of UAW corruption that landed two of the union's former presidents in prison.

A slate of challengers are vying to unseat incumbent UAW President Ray Curry, including:

Brian Keller, employee at Stellantis NV’s quality engineering center in Auburn Hills and reform advocate on social media

Shawn Fain, an international UAW administrative representative in the Stellantis Department who has been endorsed by the reform-minded Unite All Workers for Democracy caucus

Mark “Gibby” Gibson, Detroit Diesel Corp. chairperson at Local 163 in Westland

Will Lehman, an employee at Mack Trucks Inc. in Macungie, Pennsylvania

The forum will be moderated by labor journalist Steven Greenhouse. Viewing is open to the public.

Experts have said the stakes are high for the election, which will occur as the UAW attempts to move past the federal corruption probe that's led to numerous convictions – and as the union positions itself for a rapidly-changing automotive industry that is pivoting to electric vehicles. It also comes ahead of the start next year's new round of national contract talks with the Detroit automakers.

Ballots are slated to go out to UAW members starting Oct. 17 and must be returned by Nov. 28.

This is a developing story. Check detroitnews.com for updates.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski