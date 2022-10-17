Car Radio, Podcast 90, Pts 1/2: Review/Jeep Wagoneer L, Mica/Lightning tow, Dolphin/Prefix, Ross/car buyer, Peters/EV regs, McLaughlin/IndyCar
Car Radio 910 AM-Detroit, October 15, 2022
Host: Henry Payne
00 min: Payne intro
02-15 min: Payne review, Jeep Wagoneer L
20-30: Interview with Roman Mica, TFL Truck. Talking Ford Lightning tow test
33-40: Continue with Mica
40-45: Interview with Jhan Dolphin, vice president of business development at Prefix. Talking new M1 Concourse service center
48-55: Continue with Dolphin
1.00 hr: Payne intro
1.03-1.15 hr: Interview with Cynosure Ross, car buyer, on difficult used car market and her experience buying a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Hyundai Sonata
1.20-1.30: Interview with Eric Peters, car analyst. Talking govt EV regulation of the auto industry
1.34-1.40: More with Peters
1.40-1.45: Best of Car Radio - Taped interview with Scott McLaughlin, IndyCar driver with Team Penske at Detroit Auto Show.
1.48-1.55: More with McLaughlin
