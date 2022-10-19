Pelosi visits Novi battery site, promotes Biden EV funding

Novi — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday promoted the Democratic-led federal government's efforts to boost electric vehicles during a tour of the headquarters of a battery manufacturing startup — not missing an opportunity to criticize ex-President Donald Trump for a lack of leadership in the sector.

Pelosi of California joined Democratic colleagues Reps. Debbie Dingell of Dearborn and Haley Stevens of Birmingham ahead of the midterm elections at Our Next Energy, which was founded in 2020 and recently received support from the state of Michigan for a $1.6 billion manufacturing plant in Van Buren Township. The lawmakers touted the legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden in August known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides tax incentives to manufacturers of EVs and their components and subsidies to EV buyers. Michigan's largest industry is betting big on electrification, and the next 10 years are a critical time for investments into the infrastructure and supply chains to support the transition.

The House speaker contrasted Biden's advocacy of electrification with the policies of his predecessor, Trump.

"In the previous administration, he would not allow any funding for electrification in the bill," Pelosi said "He who shall be nameless wouldn't allow any electrification in the bill, whether that was for research or whether it was for charging stations in the infrastructure. ... What happened in the infrastructure bill was drastic. It was a giant step forward, because we needed it, but especially compared to the denial that was there before. I don't know why. Maybe some allegiance to the fossil fuel industry. I don't know why, but nonetheless, there was an aversion to electrification."

Hailing the legislation as the "single largest investment in transportation electrification in U.S. history," Stevens emphasized how the IRA and work by companies like Our Next Energy "will allow us to compete with the world and storage and advanced manufacturing production and onward making electric vehicles up to $7,500 cheaper."

That's critical for the state of Michigan, Dingell added: "The state of Michigan put the world on wheels. And we are still at the forefront of innovation and technology. And we're going to stay at the forefront of innovation and technology around the world, and the investments we've done in Washington are going to ensure this tomorrow."

The speaker toured Our Next Energy's new headquarters in Novi, which it moved into from another location in the city last month. The startup is seeking to supply a better, safer battery with raw materials sourced from North America, CEO Mujeeb Ijaz said. The company says its latest battery — Gemini — offers 600 miles of range with a combination of lithium iron phosphate and high-density anode-free chemistries.

"We really are on a journey of making sure that electrification can take root where people cannot hesitate in the decision to own an electric vehicle as they're making that transition, which is going to help with renewable energy and sustainability and the long-term energy security of our country," Ijaz said. "We think that making an electric car your only car is our simple mission."

The company has $4 billion in revenue expected in the next five years from seven customers, he said. It's publicly said it's working with BMW and California commercial vehicle manufacturer Motiv Power Systems Inc. Its Van Buren plant will have annual capacity for 200,000 battery packs and 2,100 jobs.

The IRA, Ijaz said, offers ONE a level playing field and its tax incentives will save the company $53 per kilowatt hour to produce its batteries. It additionally spurs their customers to invest in EVs. The incentive can represent up to 50% of some of these manufacturers' costs, Stevens said.

For EVs to obtain the full $7,500 subsidy, the raw materials used in their batteries have to come from North America. When the Van Buren plant opens, from 2024 through 2026, it expects to source raw materials from wherever they can be obtained to get the plant up and running. From 2025 to 2030, it will focus on obtaining those materials from free-trade partners. Then, from 2026 to 2035, the company expects to be able to source increasingly locally in North America as suppliers obtain the needed capital and ramp up production.

Ijaz founded ONE in California. He says he moved the company to Michigan last year because of the existing knowledge base in the state. Today, the company has 170 employees.

"Metro Detroit has a very steep history in battery cell manufacturing, the automotive engineering, and systems engineering that is needed," he said.

Pelosi told Punchbowl News this week that she’s averaged five states a week for the last several weeks as she stumps for House Democratic incumbents and candidates around the country. On Wednesday, she also appeared at a fundraiser in Detroit for Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township and candidate Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids. Both Kildee and Scholten are running for Congress in tossup races against Republicans Paul Junge and John Gibbs, respectively.

Democratic-passed legislation "will further lower the cost of electric vehicles and ensure America dominates the EV industry in the future," Pelosi said, "with Michigan leading the way."

