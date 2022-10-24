Michigan Republicans in Congress urge Granholm to boost oil, gas production

Washington — Michigan's seven Republicans in Congress sent a letter Monday to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm asking her to describe any administration plans or efforts to increase domestic oil and gas production.

The members wrote that gas prices have been rising in Michigan in response to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announcing it would cut oil production beginning in November.

"As the Biden administration’s policies have crippled American energy independence, the United States has become increasingly reliant on foreign oil and petroleum products," the members wrote. "Despite repeated warnings from experts and Republican Members of Congress, this increased reliance on foreign oil threatens both our energy and economic security."

The letter led by Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, was signed by Republican Reps. Fred Upton of St. Joseph, Bill Huizenga of Holland, John Moolenaar of Midland, Jack Bergman of Watersmeet, Lisa McClain of Bruce Township and Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township.

They argued that Biden administration policies to limit oil and gas leasing on federal lands and offshore have contributed to rising costs by hamstringing the country's ability to meet its energy needs.

Gas prices hit record highs nationally this summer after Russia invaded Ukraine, disrupting global energy markets. They dropped briefly before rising again in recent weeks. Refinery outages in Washington, California and Ohio have also recently pushed gas prices back up in the Midwest and on the west coast.

The Department of Energy did not comment on the Michigan members' letter Monday, but the administration has urged oil and gas companies to increase production, argued that domestic oil production is at near-record highs, and said oil companies already have thousands of permits to drill for oil on federal land that they're not using.

Granholm has also said the skyrocketing prices are a reminder that the country is more vulnerable to energy shocks because of its reliance on oil and gas rather than renewables.

"This is not going to be the last time," she said at the White House in late June. "The only way out of these boom-and-bust cycles is to break that sole reliance (on fossil fuels.) And that means diversifying our fuel sources by deploying clean energy."

Gas prices remain one of the biggest vulnerabilities for Democrats in the midterm elections, as President Joe Biden's popularity is directly impacted by the price of gas and state, local and congressional candidates' fortunes are often tied to the top of the ticket.

