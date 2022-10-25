Electric truck maker Via Motors eyes HQ move from Utah to Auburn Hills

Via Motors, an electric vehicle manufacturer, is considering relocating its headquarters from Utah to Auburn Hills to grow its production, move that would add 300 jobs in Michigan.

The company detailed its plan in a request for a $2.5 million Michigan Business Development Program grant, which the Michigan Strategic Fund board approved Tuesday.

The jobs would pay an average of $2,458 per week plus benefits, according to a Michigan Economic Development Corporation briefing memo. The capital investment from the move would be up to $12.35 million.

Via Motors, founded in 2010, designs and manufactures electric trucks and vans for last and middle-mile delivery. The company uses a modular, “skateboard” style for Class 2 to Class 5 commercial vehicles. Committed customers include Pegasus Bus, officials said.

The MBDP, a performance-based grant, is designed to help address the cost disadvantage of Via Motors relocating its headquarters to Michigan, compared to keeping it in Utah, according to MEDC staff. Those costs include moving executive staff as well as renovating and retrofitting the Auburn Hills facility.

“Anytime you have a company that's electing to come, with approval of today’s project, to have their headquarters here in Michigan that's a win and that's a further underscoring of the incredible ecosystem that we have here,” Quentin Messer, CEO of the MEDC, said Tuesday. “This ecosystem isn't just about mobility. This is about highly advanced manufacturing. It’s also further proof that companies believe in a tightening labor market that their best opportunity to have the best folks are who we know to be Michigan's best asset, the men and women who are residents in this state. So it is not something that we take lightly. We are very grateful for this vote of confidence.”

The company says it plans to use a 98,000-square-foot building at 3900 Automation Ave. in Auburn Hills for both office space and high-bay industrial space. The offices would house corporate executives, human resources, engineering, marketing and sales. The high-bay area would provide space to design and work on commercial vehicles.

