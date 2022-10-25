Magna gets $10.2M in state grants to expand in Michigan, add 1,500 jobs

The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved Tuesday a total $10.2 million in state program grants for Magna International Inc. as the automotive supplier seeks to expand its footprint in Michigan and create more than 1,500 jobs.

Companies under Magna International, Inc. applied for two new Michigan Business Development Program grants for projects in Highland Park and Shelby Township as well as additional grant funding for its facility in St. Clair, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Michigan is Magna’s U.S. corporate home. Magna operates 35 facilities in Michigan, making it the state with its largest footprint. The company employs more than 10,000 Michigan residents, officials said.

The MSF board approved Tuesday a $2.9 million grant for Magna Seating of America Inc.’s plan to lease a 114,000-square-foot seating facility at 12240 Oakland Blvd. in Highland Park. The project would create 490 jobs and result in a capital investment of up to $3.77 million, according to an MEDC briefing memo.

The MSF board also approved a $1.3 million grant for Magna Powertrain of America Inc.’s plan to lease a 200,000-square-foot facility in the Shelby Commerce Center in Shelby Township. The project would create 159 jobs and a capital investment of up to $96.17 million, according to the MEDC. The board approved for the project a 50% alternative state essential services assessment exemption valued at up to $369,837 for five years for its $81.7 million eligible investment.

In St. Clair, the MSF board approved an increase in previously awarded Michigan Business Development Program grant funding from $1.5 million to $7.5 million. Magna Electric Vehicle Structures expects to employ 1,224, up from a previously announced 304 jobs for its facility at 1811 S. Range Road in St. Clair. The project will result in $196.4 million in investment, up from an originally proposed $70.1 million.

Also approved Tuesday was a 100% state essential services assessment for Magna Electric Vehicle Structures for up to fifteen years valued at up to $6.3 million for its $287.6 million eligible investment.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN