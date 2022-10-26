EPA issues $1B for clean school buses. These Michigan districts are getting funds

Washington — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday the allocation of nearly $1 billion in funding for zero or low-emission school buses in nearly 400 school districts across all U.S. states.

That includes $54 million in funding for 25 school districts in Michigan to buy 138 school buses. The most funding will go to Pontiac School District and Jackson Public Schools to buy 25 and 21 school buses, respectively.

Overall, the funding will allow districts to purchase 2,463 buses. More than 95% of those will be electric, with a "very small number" of compressed natural gas buses and around 100 propane-fueled buses, said Karl Simon, director of the transportation and climate division of EPA.

School districts to receive funding were chosen through a lottery system and 99% of the projects are in districts serving low-income, rural or Indigenous students. EPA initially planned to allocate $500 million in the first round of funding, but the agency expanded it to nearly $1 billion after receiving "overwhelming demand" from districts.

Millions of children ride the bus to and from school every day, said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. "It's a quintessential part of being a kid in America."

"But we all know that traditional vehicles that rely on internal combustion engines emit toxic pollutants in the air," he added. Thanks to this funding, "we are forever transforming school bus fleets across the United States."

More than 90% of school buses run on diesel, which produces exhaust that includes carbon and other gases that are known to cause cancer and asthma. Studies from the early 2000s showed that people inside diesel-burning school buses are exposed to as much as 10 times as much pollution from diesel exhaust than those outside the bus.

The allocation is part of more than $5 billion appropriated for zero and low-emission school buses through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was enacted last year. Another $1 billion will be available next year.

School districts that applied and received funding will put in purchase orders with manufacturers, which will be paid directly by EPA, Simon said. That must be finished by April.

Regan and Vice President Kamala Harris will appear Wednesday in Seattle to formally announce the funding.

