UAW monitor: Regional director violated election retaliation rule

The court-appointed monitor overseeing the United Auto Workers found a regional director in Michigan violated election rules by retaliating against a challenger, according to a letter from the monitor's office obtained by The Detroit News.

James Harris, director of Region 1, received a "formal admonishment" from the monitor, New York Attorney Neil Barofsky, on Saturday after an investigation into a complaint by LaShawn English, president of Local 1264 in Sterling Heights representing workers at Stellantis NV's stamping plant there, according to the letter sent to English. English is running against Harris in the UAW's ongoing election of International Executive Board members. It's unclear what the admonishment included.

English said Harris denied her a "fraternal delegate" or "distinguished guest" pass to attend the union's constitutional convention in July where candidates were nominated for the union's first direct election of its 14 top officials, including the regional director position. The passes commonly are provided to leaders of UAW locals. English eventually was able to obtain a pass after contacting UAW President Ray Curry directly.

A voicemail and text were left with Harris on Tuesday evening. Inquiries also were left with the UAW and the monitor's office. The Detroit Free Press first reported about the letter.

The decision comes as the union emerges from a years-long corruption scandal that implicated its former top leaders. In response, Barofsky was appointed to oversee the union for six years and members voted to institute direct elections last year. The first election, conducted by mail-in ballot, is ongoing. Ballots were sent out in the middle of October and are due by Nov. 28. Nearly 41,000 ballots had been returned as of Monday.

“The intimidation has got to stop,” English told The News, noting she's submitted four other complaints about retaliation to the monitor's office. “I just think people need to know that they still are trying to control the election and are threatening intimidation. It has got to stop.”

In the election, Harris is a member of the Curry Solidarity Team slate. English is a member of UAW Members United. They are the only two running for Region 1 director, who oversees Huron, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Sanilac and Tuscola counties as well as part of Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, and Canadian UAW local unions.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble