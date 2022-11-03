VanLife: Ford reveals new 2023 Transit Trail 'adventure van'

If the lure of van life is calling you, Ford Motor Co. has an answer: the 2023 Transit Trail.

The Dearborn automaker's commercial vehicle business, Ford Pro, on Thursday unveiled the off road-oriented vehicle it's marketing as an "adventure van," adding a new model to its popular Transit lineup in the U.S. The expansion of Ford's motorhome options with a Class B offering comes amid a rise in popularity in the segment, as well as in off-road vehicles.

“No matter the task at hand — delivering packages or enjoying life off the grid — customers can rely on their Transit to get the job done,” Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis said in a statement. “Our decades of experience in the motorhome industry and insights from the van-life community helped us design a vehicle that makes it easier for adventure seekers to start their next journey.”

The Transit Trail launches with a starting MSRP of $65,975, not including destination fees, and is available in three cargo van configurations: medium- and high-roofs, as well as an extended-length high-roof model with up to 487 cubic feet of cargo space. It's equipped with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine that produces 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

It comes standard with intelligent all-wheel drive, featuring normal, eco, mud/ruts, tow/haul and slippery drive modes.

A heavy-duty trailer package adds up to 6,500-pound towing capacity. Technology and infotainment features include a push-button start, blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control and Ford's SYNC 4 system with the capability for over-the-air software updates. It comes with a 12-inch touchscreen, a high-resolution digital camera and 110-volt, 12-volt and USB outlets, among other features.

Much like its other Transit models, Ford said the Trail is highly customizable. One example: it features drillable areas positioned for cabinetry, shelving, bedding and more. The cabin comes with an overhead shelf, illuminated sun visors and swivel seats for both the driver and passenger.

There is the option to add an upfitter package that allows users to power auxiliary accessories.

Ford reports having a 60% market share in Class A motorhomes with its Ford Pro F-53 stripped chassis, and 66% market share in Class C motorhomes with the Ford Pro E-Series and Transit cutaway and chassis cabs.

The Transit is built at Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri.

