Revealed: All-new, 2023 Honda Accord goes big on room, tech, hybrid power

One of America’s best-selling sedans for the past four decades, the Honda Accord is getting a major makeover for its 11th generation model.

Following the example of Honda’s best-selling CR-V SUV now on sale, the 2023 Accord gets roomier, techier and offers two powertrains: a turbocharged 4-cylinder and a hybrid with a goal of 50% hybrid sales. While the 10th generation Accord knocked our eyes out with its graceful styling and interior that evoked luxury cars costing 50% more, the 2023 model conforms to Honda’s current, conservative exterior design theme as seen on the CR-V and Honda Civic.

Inside, the Ohio-built Accord adopts its siblings’ upscale, high-tech displays and signature Honda honeycomb dash. The Accord will be the first in family to debut Google built-in (though only in the top-trim Touring model). Following GM which is also bringing Google’s operating system to its lineup, Google built-in allows customers to operate the infotainment system like their smartphone with familiar Google Maps navigation and Google Play apps.

While Detroit automakers (and even foreign manufactures like VW with the Passat and Mazda with the 6) have abandoned sedan segments, Honda sees the sedan as key to offering customers a body-style choice as well as a cheaper alternative to more expensive SUVs. It came to U.S. prominence in 1989 — beating out the Ford Taurus as the best-selling car in America that year — and has been an icon ever since. The Accord will likely start some $3,000 cheaper than its SUV stablemate, the CR-V, when it goes on sale next year.

"The all-new Accord is essential to our lineup as a critical driver of brand loyalty, and with hybrid models representing 50% of sales, a key part of Honda's electrification strategy." said Honda vice president of sales Mamadou Diallo.

Like other generations before it, the ‘23 Accord grows longer, this time by 2.8 inches. You’ll know it by its trendy, horizontal taillight on the trunk, which replaces the car’s distinctive boomerang taillights. Gone, too is the big, full-fascia grille, replaced by a more modest mouth that echoes the CR-V. Modesty is the theme as the flanks lose the sculpted drama of the previous generation for a simpler appearance.

Hondas like to target best-in-class specs and the Accord is no different. It boasts class-leading passenger volume (105.7 cubic feet), rear-seat legroom (40.8-inches) and cargo room (16.7 cubic feet).

Accord will be available in six trim levels, starting with the LX and EX models powered by the workhorse, 1.5-liter turbo-4 also found in Civic and CR-V. Hybrid trims will occupy higher trims: Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. Similar to the CR-V’s hybrid, the Accord hybrid will make a peppy 247 pound-feet of torque for good passing on two-lane roads.

The Accord will come standard with a laundry list of Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive features, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot assist and automatic emergency braking. All displays are digital with top trims getting a 12.3-inch touchscreen (7-inch is standard) with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.

The car is festooned with air bags, including next-gen front balloons designed to reduce traumatic head injuries and new, standard knee and rear passenger side-impact airbags.

The LX, EX and EX-L trims feature body-color side mirrors and standard 17-inch wheels. The electrified Sport and Sport-L models get sportier black side mirrors, rear spoiler and black 19-inch wheels. Top-trim Touring features gloss-black 19-inch wheels with silver and black exterior trim for a sharp, high-contrast look. The sedan will be available from a palette of eight colors, including three new tones: Meteorite Gray Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl and Canyon River Blue Metallic.

Building on the LX entry model, the EX options an 8-way power driver's seat, heated seats and moonroof, with the Sport model debuting the hybrid drivetrain. EX-L and Sport-L trims come standard with leather seats. Other standard goodies include Rear Seatbelt Reminder and Rear Seat Reminder, the latter alerting drivers who, say, left a child behind.

The 2023 Accord will mark the 40th year the sedan has been built in Ohio. About two-thirds of Hondas sold in the U.S. are built here.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.