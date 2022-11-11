Novi-based Our Next Energy to supply battery packs to Oak Park-based Bollinger Motors

Novi-based electric-vehicle battery maker Our Next Energy has inked an agreement with another Michigan-based startup, Bollinger Motors, to supply battery packs for Bollinger's all-electric platforms and chassis cabs, the two companies announced this week.

In a news release, the companies said that Our Next Energy will supply its "modular, linkable" Aries battery packs to Bollinger. In a statement, Bollinger founder and CEO Robert Bollinger said the packs "are ideal for our commercial trucks, giving our customers the range they need. The fact they'll be built in the U.S. and Michigan is a huge advantage for us going forward."

Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE, said in a statement that the company is "pleased to provide Bollinger commercial vehicles with industry-leading range, using our Aries LFP battery platform." He notes that the battery packs' chemistry does not include nickel or cobalt, "offering superior durability and daily charging up to 100% without compromise."

The agreement marks an end to Bollinger developing batteries in-house, which COO Bryan Chambers called a "win-win in both technological advancement and production logistics." It will allow Bollinger to move up its fleet delivery dates, he said.

Bollinger plans to first launch production of its Class 4 Chassis Cab, which is designed to hold one or two battery packs depending on the customer's range needs. After that, the firm plans to launch production of Class 5 platforms for walk-in van up-fits. Bollinger and ONE said the Aries packs are expected to be ready to go for Bollinger's anticipated production launch late next year.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. recently purchased a majority ownership stake in Bollinger, which was founded in 2015.

ONE, which moved into its new headquarters in Novi in September, was founded in 2020 and recently received support from the state to establish a $1.6 billion plant in Van Buren Township.

During a visit to ONE's headquarters by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month, Ijaz said that the startup aims to produce a better, safer battery with raw materials sourced from North America. Its latest battery, the Gemini, offers 600 miles of range, based on a combination of lithium iron phosphate and high-density anode-free chemistries.

"We really are on a journey of making sure that electrification can take root where people cannot hesitate in the decision to own an electric vehicle as they're making that transition, which is going to help with renewable energy and sustainability and the long-term energy security of our country," Ijaz said at the time. "We think that making an electric car your only car is our simple mission."

The company has said it's working with BMW and commercial vehicle manufacturer Motiv Power Systems Inc. The Van Buren plant will have the annual capacity to produce 200,000 battery packs.

