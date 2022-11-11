UAW monitor finds Region 1 director candidate violated election rule

The court-appointed monitor tasked with overseeing the United Auto Workers' ongoing election of international officers found that one of the candidates running as part of a reform-minded slate violated an election rule, according to a letter obtained by The Detroit News.

The letter dated Nov. 8 is addressed to UAW Secretary-Treasurer Frank Stuglin. It informs him on behalf of the monitor that LaShawn English, a candidate running for director of Region 1 and the current president of UAW Local 1264 in Sterling Heights, violated an election rule forbidding the use of union resources for campaign purposes.

English is part of the UAW Members United slate, which is backed by a reform-focused caucus within the UAW. The monitor also sent a letter to that slate this week, notifying them of an election violation — also pertaining to the use of union resources on a campaign — by the Curry Solidarity Team slate, which includes UAW President Ray Curry as well as Stuglin.

The monitor, according to the letter, investigated a complaint that English allowed Margaret Mock — a UAW Members United candidate running against Stuglin for the secretary-treasurer position on the union's International Executive Board — to introduce herself to approximately 30 Local 1264 members at a general membership meeting on Sept. 18. Mock was permitted to "briefly indicate she was running for International Office and would welcome support," according to the letter.

"By permitting Ms. Mock this opportunity to speak at a Local membership meeting outside of the process set forth in Election Rule 4-12, Ms. English violated Election Rule 4-6, which makes clear that federal law prohibits the use of Union resources, including Union or employer time, to promote the candidacy of any person in a Union election, and specifically bars Union officers and employees from campaigning for a candidate on time paid for by the Union," the letter stated.

The investigation "has not yielded any evidence to suggest Ms. Mock was aware that Ms. English had not complied with Election Rule 4-12's requirement that other Candidates for International Office be permitted to have the same opportunity," according to the monitor's office.

The monitor's office sent English a warning letter and advised her that she may be required to call a meeting of the Local 1264 members who attended the Sept. 18 meeting to give Stuglin the same opportunity to introduce himself, explain that he is running for international office and ask for their support, according to the letter.

The Detroit News reported Thursday that the monitor had found that candidates on the Curry Solidarity Team slate had violated a rule against using union resources to campaign by sending emails to approximately 600 UAW members to encourage their support in the election. The monitor's office deemed the violation to be unintentional.

As a remedy, the monitor gave UAW Members United candidates the opportunity send emails to the same 600 UAW members. The Curry campaign said in a statement Thursday that it supported the monitor's conclusions "as well as remedy."

The News on Friday reached out to the monitor's office and to the Curry campaign for comment on English's violation.

"Ms. Mock addressed the audience in response to a question," the UAW Members United campaign said in a statement. "It was not her intention to campaign. She did not advocate for herself, but instead encouraged the audience to participate in this historic election. Her conduct contrasts with the multiple violations from the Curry slate, some involving explicit campaign appeals and audiences with as many as 600 members."

Meanwhile, it was revealed last week that the monitor found a regional director in Michigan — UAW Region 1 Director James Harris — had violated election rules by retaliating against English, who is running against him. Harris received a "formal admonishment" over the incident.

The UAW's first-ever direct election of international officers — which comes in the wake of a years-long federal corruption investigation that resulted in convictions of numerous top union officials — is being conducted by mail-in ballot, with ballots due by Nov. 28. Through Thursday, some 86,396 ballots had been returned, per the monitor's office.

