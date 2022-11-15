Consumer Reports reliability survey: Lincoln the only Detroit 3 brand in top 10

Ford Motor Co.'s Lincoln is the only brand from a Detroit automaker to make of the top 10 in the latest Annual Auto Reliability data from Consumer Reports, the nonprofit research, testing and consumer advocacy organization.

The top five brands in this year's study, released Tuesday during an online press conference with the Automotive Press Association, are: Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Mazda and Honda.

Lincoln moved up 14 spots to rank in at No. 10. Ford placed at No. 18, down four spots from last year. All of GM’s brands dropped in this year’s study. Buick fell seven spots to No. 11 while Cadillac fell five to No. 17. Chevrolet fell 10 spots to No. 20 and GMC dropped three spots to No. 21. Stellantis NV’s Ram truck brand went up one spot to rank at No. 16 and Jeep fell one spot, to second to last at No. 23.

The organization found hybrid vehicles and midsize or large sedans among the most reliable. Meanwhile, electric vehicles and full-size pickups are the two most problematic categories. In the top 10, seven of the most reliable brands are Japanese and Korean.

"Consumers tell us reliability is one of the most important factors when buying a car,” said Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, in a statement. “Our data can help people choose a satisfying car that can go the distance and avoid headaches at the repair shop, which is more important than ever with high prices, low inventory and more vehicle choices.”

The study

Every year, Consumer Reports asks its members about problems they’ve had in 17 areas, including engine, transmission, and in-car electronics. The organization then takes the information to predict reliability ratings for new cars.

This year, Consumer Reports gathered data on more than 300,000 vehicles from the 2000 to 2022 model years, with some newly-introduced 2023 models. Predictions for 2023 models are based on each year’s overall reliability for the past three years if the model hasn’t been redesigned in that time. To predict reliability for brand new models, vehicles redesigned for 2023 and those with insufficient data, Consumers reviews the brand’s reliability history.

A brand's "Overall Score" also includes road-test performance, owner satisfaction survey results, if a vehicle comes standard with key active safety systems, and results from crash tests.

Detroit Three brand performance

For Lincoln, the brand's Corsair model improved to well above average and the Nautilus to above average. The luxury brand's only subpar model is the Aviator, Consumer Reports found, with many in-car electronics issues and problems with the climate system, steering and suspension, power equipment, body hardware, and paint and trim.

For the Ford brand, the new 2022 Ford Maverick and Ford Maverick Hybrid have above averagereliability along with the Edge midsize SUV. The Explorer, meanwhile, has substandard reliability.

This year, the F-150 Hybrid performed well while the Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E fell to below average. The F-150 and Escape are also below average.

All other Fords are average. The Mustang Mach-E has in-car electronics problems. The Bronco Sport dropped this year because of issues with the brakes, engine, and noises and leaks, Consumers said.

On the GM side, Consumers found wide disparities in the reliability of various Chevrolet models.

Chevrolet’s Trailblazer and Blazer are both above average while the Silverado 1500, Bolt andBolt EUV are well below average. The Tahoe improved but is still below average, and the Silverado 2500 HD truck is also below average.

Both Bolts had reliability issues primarily related to battery problems and electric drive failures. The Silverado 1500 has had "major" engine problems, the organization said.

Some GMC models have similar problems, pushing the Sierra 1500, Sierra 2500 HD andYukon below average for reliability. The Terrain and Acadia are both average.

For Stellantis NV, the Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 both have average ratings since the 1500 has had some engine computer problems and in-car electronics issues.

On the Jeep side, the Cherokee is the only model with average reliability. All others are below average.

The Gladiator has had issues with steering and suspension, and the drive system and electrical system. Wrangler owners reported electrical system, fuel system, climate system and engine issues. And the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L reportedly have in-car electronics, power equipment and steering/suspension problems.

khall@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bykaleahall