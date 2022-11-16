Report: Michigan must boost investments, grow workforce to lead in mobility

Michigan must grow its mobility workforce, invest in rapid transit and put in place a state-level consumer incentive for electric vehicles to bolster its position as a transportation leader.

Those are just a few of the 16 policy recommendations included in the Michigan Council on Future Mobility and Electrification's latest annual report, released Wednesday.

The set of recommendations — which are intended to align with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Future Mobility Plan for the state — include:

Transition and grow Michigan's mobility industry and workforce by investing in bus rapid transit, scaling the Michigan EV Jobs Academy and creating a global center of excellence for responsible artificial intelligence, among other ways.

Provide safer, greener and more accessible transportation infrastructure by expanding Michigan's Alternative Fuel Corridor opportunities for clean hydrogen, developing accessibility standards for EV chargers, creating a state EV consumer incentive, funding a $45 million bus electrification program, expanding the use of sinking funds to support electric school bus deployments, supporting the second phase of the Michigan Department of Transportation work zone safety pilot program, and designing a clean fuels standard for the state.

Lead the world in mobility and electrification policy and innovation, in part by passing legislation to preserve Michigan's uniform, statewide automated vehicle policy and passing legislation to create a mobility research and development talent tax credit.

The council is housed within the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and provides annual policy recommendation to that office, as well as the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, the governor and the state legislature. It's made up of business, policy and government stakeholders — including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc., self-driving vehicle company Waymo LLC, the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, state legislators, the United Auto Workers, Clean Fuels Michigan, and eight state departments and agencies.

"To remain the worldwide leader in mobility, Michigan must continue to reinvent public policies, invest in high-quality communities and infrastructure and continue deploying and testing mobility innovations," Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and chair of the council, said in a statement. "We must also win more business attraction opportunities than our competition and develop outstanding talent that will lead our state into the next generation of mobility."

