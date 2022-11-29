Biden to visit Bay City semiconductor chip manufacturer Tuesday

President Joe Biden will visit a semiconductor chip manufacturer near Bay City on Tuesday afternoon to tout federal investments in manufacturing.

Biden will tour and deliver remarks at SK Siltron CSS, a U.S. subsidiary of the Korean SK Group conglomerate, which announced last year that it would invest more than $300 million in a new site in Bay County's Monitor Township, creating an estimated 150 jobs. The project is also supported by nearly $6 million in state incentives.

The visit comes around four months after Biden approved the CHIPS and Science Act, which funds more than $52 billion in subsidies and $24 billion in tax credits for companies to make chips in the U.S., including $2 billion set aside for legacy chips used in vehicles.

A global shortage of the silicon wafers kicked off by the coronavirus pandemic stymied auto production beginning in 2020, forcing work stoppages and leaving nearly-finished cars piling up in parking lots. Makers of other products that relied on chips, such as computers and smartphones, similarly struggled, and the shortage became one factor fueling inflation.

Chip challenges brought together politicians in Washington who were concerned about U.S. reliance on Chinese-dominated supply chains, leading Congress to pass the bipartisan funding package along with $100 billion for U.S.-based scientific research and innovation.

Tuesday's trip marks Biden's seventh visit to Michigan since he became president. He last visited the state in September for the North American International Auto Show.

Biden was supposed to travel to Hemlock in Saginaw County on Aug. 2, coinciding with the state's primary election. That trip was canceled after the president was diagnosed with a rebound case of COVID-19.

Republican lawmakers criticized Biden's visit. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, said in a statement Monday that Biden "has already failed Michigan families and his massive partisan spending bills have helped cause record-high inflation."

SK Siltron has said its facility near Bay City would manufacture silicon-carbide wafers that can be used to make chips. SK has said these wafers are up to 13% more efficient than regular silicon wafers and can handle a higher voltage and current that is needed for the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

SK also has a facility in Auburn with 130 employees. It says 70% of the Bay City location's workforce will be skilled workers and the rest engineers. State and local partners also will help to recruit the workforce, the company said.

“Michigan has the upstream, has the downstream, has the great educational institutions and has a big pool of talented engineers,” Jianwei Dong, CEO of SK Siltron CSS, said of possible future investment in Michigan last October. “I say, 'Why not?'”

