Challengers gain edge over incumbents in UAW election of top leaders

As vote counting continues in the United Auto Workers' first-ever direct election of top union officials, early unofficial results showed challengers with an edge over incumbent leaders — including the apparent unseating of two regional directors.

Vote tabulation began Tuesday and is expected to take several days.

The election will determine who serves on the UAW's International Executive Board, the union's top leadership, which going forward has 14 members: president, secretary-treasurer, three vice presidents and nine regional directors.

Incumbent President Ray Curry is at the top of the Curry Solidarity Team slate. He is running against four challengers: Shawn Fain, an international UAW administrative representative in the Stellantis Department who is running as part of the UAW Members United slate; Mark "Gibby" Gibson, Detroit Diesel Corp. shop chairperson at Local 163 in Westland; Brian Keller, an employee at Stellantis NV's quality engineering center in Auburn Hills who ran for UAW president in 2018; and Will Lehman, a Pennsylvania-based Mack Trucks Inc. worker.

As of Thursday, the monitor's office had provided unofficial results from UAW regions 1, 2B, 9 and 9A, totaling 47,170 ballots, or roughly 44% of the total that were cast.

In the event that a candidate doesn't get more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will occur. Any needed runoff elections would happen in January, with vote counting beginning in February.

The early unofficial results on Thursday showed Fain with a lead of approximately 41% to Curry's roughly 35%, with the other three presidential candidates trailing.

In the race for secretary-treasurer, Members United candidate Margaret Mock was ahead of incumbent Frank Stuglin, a Curry Solidarity Team candidate, roughly 64% to 36%.

Eight candidates ran for three international vice president positions. Members United candidates Rich Boyer and Mike Booth, as well as incumbent and Curry Solidarity Team candidate Chuck Browning, were in the top three, according to the early unofficial results.

In Region 2B, challenger Dave Green appeared to have won with 59% of the vote over incumbent director Wayne Blanchard, who is part of the Curry Solidarity Team.

And in Region 9A, unofficial results showed Members United candidate Brian Mancilla winning with 58% of the vote over incumbent and Curry Solidarity Team member Beverley Brakeman.

Meanwhile, unofficial results reported earlier this week indicate that Region 1 is poised to have a new director. Members United candidate LaShawn English had more than 52% of the vote, compared to incumbent James Harris' 47%.

And the top two vote-getters in the race for the director of Region 9 are headed to a runoff, according to the monitor's office, because none of the candidates received a majority of votes.

The Curry Solidarity Team campaign has declined to comment on the results until they are finalized.

A number of the other races went uncontested. Running unopposed for regional director positions with the Curry Solidarity Team were Laura Dickerson returning to Taylor-based Region 1A, Steve Dawes returning to Flint-based Region 1D, Brandon Campbell running for Illinois-based Region 4, Mike Miller running for the new Region 6 in the western United States and Tim Smith running for Tennessee-based Region 8.

The UAW Members United slate is backed by Unite All Workers for Democracy, a reform-minded caucus within the union that supported the implementation of direct elections of IEB members.

The election marked members' first chance to directly elect their top leaders. For roughly 70 years, rank-and-file members elected delegates from their locals who in turn elected the union's top leaders at the UAW's quadrennial constitutional convention. But in last year's referendum, members voted in favor of a "one member, one vote" election system.

The referendum was one of the conditions of a consent decree the UAW reached with the Justice Department following a landmark corruption scandal that resulted in 18 convictions of former top union leaders and auto executives. The consent decree also put in place the court-appointed monitor.

Just 11% of the roughly 1 million active and retired UAW members to whom ballots were sent voted, according to numbers released by the court-appointed monitor tasked with overseeing the union, as well as the election. A total of 106,790 ballots were returned.