Incoming UAW officials to be sworn in Dec. 12

The incoming international officers for the United Auto Workers will be sworn in on Dec. 12, Ray Curry, president of the Detroit-based union, said in a statement Saturday.

The swearing in of new leaders follows the historic first-ever direct elections of International Executive Board members, a process that gave rank-and-file members the chance to vote on their union's top leaders. An election vendor for the court-appointed monitor that is overseeing the union and the election finished tabulating votes Friday.

The election proved historic in more ways than one, with several members of the Reuther Administrative Caucus — which has effectively had control over the union's top leadership positions for more than 70 years — being swept out of office by dissident candidates who ran on promises of reform, transparency and more aggressive postures toward the companies whose workers the UAW represents.

Some races will go to runoff elections after candidates failed to get the minimum vote threshold needed to win. Runoff elections for the offices of president, one international vice president position and Region 9 director will be scheduled at a later date, with voting slated to start in January and tabulation slated to take place in February.

The following candidates will be sworn in after winning their races:

Margaret Mock, Secretary-Treasurer

Mike Booth, vice president

Rich Boyer, vice president

LasShawn English, Region 1 director

Laura Dickerson, Region 1A director

Steve Dawes, Region 1D director

David Green, Region 2B director

Brandon Campbell, Region 4 director

Mike Miller, Region 6 director

Tim Smith, Region 8 director

Brandon Mancilla, Region 9A director

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski