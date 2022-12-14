Canadian EV charging company opens Auburn Hills production facility

Canadian electric vehicle charging company FLO is beginning production at its new $3 million assembly and testing facility in Auburn Hills this week.

The company expects the new facility will create 133 jobs next year and 730 direct, indirect and induced jobs by 2028. It estimates sales of 250,000 chargers by 2028 will generate $134 million in revenue.

“We continue to see expanding EV adoption and have rapidly grown our operations to meet the increasing EV charging needs of drivers across North America,” Louis Tremblay, FLO president and CEO, said in a statement. “This year was a pivotal year for FLO and I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished."

FLO announced plans to expand into Michigan in June alongside Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who touted it as a "great win" for the state as it seeks to remain the nation's capital of auto production as the industry transitions to electric vehicles.

FLO offers home charging solutions for both single-family houses and multi-unit residential buildings and access to public charging stations across the country, according to the governor's office. The company received an $800,000 grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corp. for the project.

It may also qualify for part of the $110 million allocated to the state over the next five years from the federal infrastructure law, which appropriated $5 billion to roll out an EV charging network along the nation's highways.

Whitmer has prioritized landing auto-related projects as the industry undergoes what many consider to be a once-in-a-generation transition from gas-powered vehicles to electric ones.

General Motors Co. announced in January that it would spend $7 billion in EV and battery production in Michigan. Ford Motor Co. said in June that it would invest $2 billion to boost EV production in the state, Our Next Energy plans to invest $1.6 billion on a battery plant, and Gotion plans to build a $2.4 billion battery facility in the state, among other investments.

Staff Writer Craig Mauger contributed.

