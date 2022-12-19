Buick to introduce first Ultium-powered electric SUV for China

Buick on Monday said it will soon introduce the all-electric Electra E5, the brand’s first production vehicle developed on General Motors Co.'s new electric Ultium platform in China.

The E5 is a large five-seat sporty midsize electric SUV developed on the insights of mainstream Chinese consumers with their preferences for premium EVs, the automaker said. It's the brand’s first EV with the new Buick tri-shield logo. Buick, which performs well in the China market, is on a mission to reinvent itself with its all-electric future.

“The Electra E5 is the first of an all-new portfolio of Buick EVs in China that will set the benchmark across mainstream EV segments,” said Cesar Toledo, general director of Buick Sales and Marketing at SAIC-GM, in a statement. “It fully embodies the brand’s ongoing transformation through its innovative spirit and adoption of the latest industry innovations, including the Ultium platform, all-new Virtual Cockpit System and enhanced Super Cruise driver assist technology, which customers will appreciate.”