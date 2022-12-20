Car Radio, Podcast 96, Pts 1/2: : Abuelsamid and Amacher on Tesla FSD, Noirbent/Alfa Tonale, Cole Smith/PRI, IMSA Daytona, Ryan/ Ford GT Mk IV, Dolphin/M1 Service Center
Car Radio Noon-2 PM, December 10, 2022
In Studio
Interview Schedule
00 min:
Payne intro
02 min:
Interview with Sam Abuelsamid, Guidehouse Insights analyst and engineer, on Tesla FSD
15-20:
Ad Break
20-30:
Interview with Dick Amacher, Tesla owner, on Tesla FSD
30-33:
Ad Break
33-40:
More with Amacher
40-45:
Interview with Vincent Noirbent, Fiat and Alfa chief NA, on new Alfa Tonale/Alfa product plans.
45-48:
Ad Break
48-55:
More Noirbent.
55-1.00 hr:
Ad break
1.00-1.15 hr:
Interview with Steven Cole Smith on PRI and IMSA Daytona test.
1.20-1.30:
Interview with Ted Ryan, Chief of Ford Archives, on new 2023 For GT Mk IV.
1.30-1.33:
Ad break
1.33-1.40:
More Ryan
1.40-1.45:
Taped interview with Jhan Dolphin, Prefix VP Development, on opening of M1 Performance Service Center.
1.45-1.48:
Ad break
1.48-1.55:
More Dolphin
END