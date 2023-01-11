Carvana dealership in Novi has license revoked for three years

A Novi dealership of used-car retailer Carvana this week admitted to violating the Michigan Vehicle Code and has agreed to have its dealer license revoked for three years.

Arizona-based Carvana Co., known for its vehicle vending machines, still can sell and deliver vehicles in Michigan as a part of ongoing e-commerce sales through its out-of-state licenses. Michigan residents, however, will have to retitle the car in-state once it's received, according to a statement from the Michigan Secretary of State.

The SOS suspended the license of the dealership off Novi Road near Interstate 96 for "imminent harm to the public," a claim Carvana at the time called "baseless." The state alleged Carvana LLC, the dealership owned by Paul Breaux, violated state law around timely delivery of titles after a state investigation prompted by complaints from customers.

As a part of the settlement with the SOS, Carvana admitted to violating a probation agreement, improper use of temporary registrations, inability to provide records in a timely manner, failure to submit applications for buyers' title and registration within 15 days, and failure to obtain odometer disclosure records.

Carvana also will pay a $10,000 penalty to cover the cost of the investigation. It will be able to reapply for a license after three years.

“The settlement agreement," Alan Hoffman, head of Carvana's external affairs, said in a statement, "cements Carvana’s ability to continue selling and delivering cars to Michiganders as it has done continuously since 2014 by using its innovative and consumer-friendly e-commerce business model.”

Added Jake Rollow, the SOS's chief external affairs officer, in a statement: "We continue to protect Michiganders by enforcing the law with car dealerships across the state and revoking the licenses of any dealer that fails to comply with the law.”

