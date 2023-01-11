Carvana dealership in Novi has license revoked for three years

Judge blocks DIA from concealing Van Gogh in international fight
Breana Noble
The Detroit News
A Novi dealership of used-car retailer Carvana this week admitted to violating the Michigan Vehicle Code and has agreed to have its dealer license revoked for three years.

Arizona-based Carvana Co., known for its vehicle vending machines, still can sell and deliver vehicles in Michigan as a part of ongoing e-commerce sales through its out-of-state licenses. Michigan residents, however, will have to retitle the car in-state once it's received, according to a statement from the Michigan Secretary of State.

Carvana car vending machine in Novi, Michigan on September 29, 2020.

The SOS suspended the license of the dealership off Novi Road near Interstate 96 for "imminent harm to the public," a claim Carvana at the time called "baseless." The state alleged Carvana LLC, the dealership owned by Paul Breaux, violated state law around timely delivery of titles after a state investigation prompted by complaints from customers.

As a part of the settlement with the SOS, Carvana admitted to violating a probation agreement, improper use of temporary registrations, inability to provide records in a timely manner, failure to submit applications for buyers' title and registration within 15 days, and failure to obtain odometer disclosure records.

Carvana also will pay a $10,000 penalty to cover the cost of the investigation. It will be able to reapply for a license after three years.

“The settlement agreement," Alan Hoffman, head of Carvana's external affairs, said in a statement, "cements Carvana’s ability to continue selling and delivering cars to Michiganders as it has done continuously since 2014 by using its innovative and consumer-friendly e-commerce business model.”

Added Jake Rollow, the SOS's chief external affairs officer, in a statement: "We continue to protect Michiganders by enforcing the law with car dealerships across the state and revoking the licenses of any dealer that fails to comply with the law.”

