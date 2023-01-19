Car Radio, Podcast 99, Pts 1/2: Ikeda/NACTOY Integra winner, Fix-Brooke/NACTOY winners, Taylor/EVs, Caldwell/Hummer auction, Eckrich-Banfield/Full Throttle, Wager/Kia EV6 GT
Car Radio Noon-2 PM, January 14, 2023
Host: Henry Payne, Detroit News auto columnist
02-15: Interview with Lauren Fix, The Car Coach, and Lindsay Brooke, Editor SAE Publications. Talking NACTOY winners.
20-30: Interview with Jon Ikeda, VP and Brand Mngr for Acura. Talking Acura Integra Car of Year, Marysville production, IMSA Acura at Daytona.
40-45: Interview with James Taylor, President and environmental expert, Heartland Institute. Talking Heartland YouTube ban, electric cars.
1.03-1.15: Interview with Matt Caldwell, Executive Director, Tread Lightly! Talking GMC Hummer SUV auction to benefit Tread Lightly!
1.20-1.40: Interview with Tony Eckrich (Chief-of-staff) and Aaron Banfield (owner), Full Throttle Adrenaline Parks. Talking Kart 2 Kart and parks in Novi, Kentucky, Cincinnati.
1.40-1.45: Best of Car Radio: Russell Wager, Marketing chief, Kia. Talking Kia EV6 GT.
END