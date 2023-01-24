Car Radio, Podcast 100, Pts 1/2: Corvette 70th - Lutz/E-Ray dvlpt, Juechter/E-Ray details, Katakis/Vette future, Fehan, C8.R racing, Drennan/E-Ray owners, Cain/Detroit GP

Car Radio Noon-2 PM, January 21, 2023

Host: Henry Payne, Detroit News auto columnist

Celebrating our 100th episode with the 70th birthday of the Chevrolet Corvette/E-Ray debut

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

02-15 min: Interview with Bob Lutz, former-Vice Chairman of GM, talking Corvette E-Ray development

15-20: Ad Break

20-30: Interview with Tadge Juechter, Executive Chief Engineer, Chevy Corvette, talking details of Corvette E-Ray.

30-33: Ad Break

33-40: More with Juechter

40-45: Interview with Manny Katakis, Muscle Cars & Trucks, talking future models from Corvette.

45-48: Ad Break

48-55: More with Katakis

55-1.00 hr: Ad break

1.00-1.03 hr: Payne intro

1.03-1.15: Interview with Doug Fehan, Corvette Racing brand ambassador, talking Corvette C8.R at Daytona 24-Hour

1.16-1.20: Ad break

1.20-1.40: Interview with Jake Drennan, national Corvette Registry, talking owner reaction to first AWD Corvette E-Ray

1.30-1.34: Ad break

1.34-1.40: Continue with Drennan

1.40-1.45: Interview with Merrill Cain, Communications Director/Detroit GP, tickets on sale for June 2-4 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear

1.45-1.48: Ad break

1.48-1.55: More with Cain

END