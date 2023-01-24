Car Radio, Podcast 100, Pts 1/2: Corvette 70th - Lutz/E-Ray dvlpt, Juechter/E-Ray details, Katakis/Vette future, Fehan, C8.R racing, Drennan/E-Ray owners, Cain/Detroit GP
Car Radio Noon-2 PM, January 21, 2023
Host: Henry Payne, Detroit News auto columnist
Celebrating our 100th episode with the 70th birthday of the Chevrolet Corvette/E-Ray debut
Interview Schedule
00 min: Payne intro
02-15 min: Interview with Bob Lutz, former-Vice Chairman of GM, talking Corvette E-Ray development
15-20: Ad Break
20-30: Interview with Tadge Juechter, Executive Chief Engineer, Chevy Corvette, talking details of Corvette E-Ray.
30-33: Ad Break
33-40: More with Juechter
40-45: Interview with Manny Katakis, Muscle Cars & Trucks, talking future models from Corvette.
45-48: Ad Break
48-55: More with Katakis
55-1.00 hr: Ad break
1.00-1.03 hr: Payne intro
1.03-1.15: Interview with Doug Fehan, Corvette Racing brand ambassador, talking Corvette C8.R at Daytona 24-Hour
1.16-1.20: Ad break
1.20-1.40: Interview with Jake Drennan, national Corvette Registry, talking owner reaction to first AWD Corvette E-Ray
1.30-1.34: Ad break
1.34-1.40: Continue with Drennan
1.40-1.45: Interview with Merrill Cain, Communications Director/Detroit GP, tickets on sale for June 2-4 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear
1.45-1.48: Ad break
1.48-1.55: More with Cain
END