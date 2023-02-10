Mary Barra among 2023 Automotive Hall of Fame inductees

The 2023 inductees into the Automotive Hall of Fame include the first female CEO of an automaker, a legendary race car driver and a trailblazing African American automotive designer.

The Dearborn-based institution on Friday announced its Class of 2023 inductees, who will be recognized during an induction and awards ceremony on July 20 at The Fillmore Detroit. Information about event sponsorship opportunities is available on the Hall of Fame's website.

"This year's class of inductees continues to recognize the breadth of contributions to this industry," Sarah Cook, Hall of Fame president, said in a statement. "This group includes trailblazing innovators and leaders who have left an impact globally on the automotive industry and we couldn't be more pleased to recognize their achievements and welcome them into the Hall of Fame."

The 2023 inductees are:

Mary Barra, the chief executive and chair of General Motors Co. who in January 2014 because the first female CEO of an automotive OEM.

Fred Bauer, an entrepreneur who in 1974 founded automotive supplier Gentex. The Zeeland-based manufacturer makes auto-dimming rearview mirrors and automotive electronics.

Juan Manuel Fangio, widely considered to be the greatest race car driver in the history of motorsports. "During the 1940s and 50s, he overcame the barriers of age, geography, and the highest mortality rate ever in racing," the Hall of Fame said in a news release. He is a five-time Formula 1 champion and, as a native of Argentina, the Hall of Fame's first inductee from South America.

Takeo Fujisawa, considered to be a co-founder of Honda Motor Co. "He matched Automotive Hall of Fame inductee Soichiro Honda's engineering acumen and vision for mobility with marketing savvy, strong business sense, and a keen ability to chart unique paths to growth," the organization said.

McKinley Thompson was a 1956 graduate from Art Center College of Design who made history by becoming one of the first African American automotive designers. He worked as a designer for Ford Motor Co. for nearly 30 years, contributing to iconic products like the Thunderbird, Mustang and Bronco.

Larry R. Wood, or "Mr. Hot Wheels," had a 50-year career at Mattel designing some of the most well-known and unique Hot Wheels cars, according to a news release.

Induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame is widely considered to be the highest honor for individuals in the auto industry. The recognition is for "noteworthy individuals whose efforts have helped shape the automotive and mobility market," according to the hall.

The Automotive Hall of Fame, on Oakwood Boulevard in Dearborn, is a nonprofit organization that honors and celebrates the automotive/mobility industry's leaders and innovators through awards and programs.

