Car Radio, Podcast 101, Pts 1/2: LIVE from Daytona 24 Hours, Grid walk, Eversly/Honda race driver, Katakis/Corvette GT3.R, Owens/Mustang GT auction, Best of CR: McLaughlin, Lamb, Rushbrook

Car Radio Noon-2 PM, January 28, 2023

LIVE from Daytona International Raceway, Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona

Interview Schedule

00-15 min: Payne grid walk before start of Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona

20-30 min: Interview with Ryan Eversly, LA Honda World Racing team race driver. Talking IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race.

30-35: Ad Break

35-45: Interview with Manny Katakis, writer, Muscle Cars & Trucks, talking Daytona pre-race/Corvette GT3.R

45-48: Ad Break

48-55: Interview with Jim Owens, Mustang & Shelby Marketing Manager. Talking Mustang GT4 win Michelin Pilot Challenge (Burton/Smith PF Racing), and auction of first 2024 Mustang GT at Barrett-Jackson to benefit diabetes.

55-1.00: Ad break

1.00-1.03 hr: Payne intro of second hour tapes

1.03-1.15 hr: Best of Car Radio: IndyCar racer Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, at 2022 Detroit Auto Show.

1.16-1.20: Ad break

1.20-1.40: Best of Car Radio: Todd Lamb, Honda TCR racing owner.

1.30-1.34: Ad break

1.35-1.38: Continue with Lamb

1.38-1.45: Best of Car Radio: Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance chief, talking Ford GT.

1.45-1.48: Ad break

1.48-1.57: More with Rushbrook

END