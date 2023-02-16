Township board wants federal review of Chinese-owned Gotion project

The Big Rapids Township board voted 5-0 Wednesday to request a federal national security review of a Chinese-owned battery plant project announced for the area last fall.

The vote came the same day Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio asked for a similar review of Ford Motor Co.'s plans to build a battery plant in Marshall that will license technology from a Chinese company and as two former U.S. ambassadors with roots in Michigan voiced concerns over the Ford and Gotion projects.

The request from the board seeks a review of the project by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a panel that reviews foreign investment in the United States for potential national security risks.

Big Rapids Township Treasurer Penny Currie said the board agreed to the review because it found it "necessary to ease not only their concerns but the concerns of the township residents." The township is being asked to sell a water plant and industrial park property for the project and signed off in the fall on a tax abatement for the project.

"This has been a very rushed non-transparent process without the necessary scrutiny given," Currie said. "Township officials tried to ask questions and be included in the process but have been repeatedly denied detailed information because some of the people are covered by NDAs, which appears to go all the way to the top."

Chuck Thelen, vice president of Gotion Global, said he could not immediately comment.

Thelen has noted in the past that Volkswagen AG owns more than 26% of the company. Its board is one-third German, one-third American and one-third Chinese, he said. Gotion was founded in China in 2006 but its U.S. subsidiary has been incorporated in California since 2014.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which has approved more than $800 million in incentives for the project, defended the Gotion project and the Ford deal announced earlier this week.

"The real national security risk is not having domestic supply chains — the impacts of which we saw firsthand during the pandemic, when production lines screeched to a halt and auto prices went through the roof because these products were solely manufactured overseas," said Kathleen Achtenberg, a spokeswoman for the MEDC. "To insulate our economy, we must reverse decades of jobs and technology going overseas — and we are leading that effort right here in Michigan."

Big Rapids Township Supervisor Bill Stanek said he wasn't at Wednesday's meeting when the vote took place, but said he believed the state has done enough reviews regarding the security of the company.

"I don’t think we need it, but if they want it I’m not going to stand in the way," Stanek said.

Green Charter Township Supervisor Jim Chapman called the neighboring township's request for a federal review a "snipe hunt." Green Charter Township contains about 550 acres that are likely to be used by Gotion, while Big Rapids Township contains about 115 acres.

He said Green Charter Township residents have questions about the company's Chinese roots, but in a measured way.

"That question comes up," Chapman said. "But it’s a publicly traded company and I’m really not that concerned about it. The questions are there, but the panic is not.”

Joseph Cella, ambassador to Fiji between 2019 and 2021, and Pete Hoekstra, ambassador to the Netherlands between 2018 and 2021, said they have been raising concerns at the local, state and federal levels about both the Gotion and Ford projects and the national security risks they could present.

Hoekstra, a former congressman from West Michigan, said ambassadors were tasked under Trump with discouraging the countries they served in from partnering with China, especially when it come to technology.

To have Michigan not only welcome Chinese companies, but also offer them millions in incentives runs counter to the message the U.S. is providing to other nations, he said.

"We’re trying to convince companies to limit the technology engagement with China and we have our own states offering economic incentives to Chinese companies to come into their state," Hoekstra said.

Cella, who lives in southeast Michigan, also expressed concerns about the speed and secrecy with which the deals were made. Cella said he inquired with Big Rapids Township officials about whether a CFIUS review was conducted and presented it as a best practice, but because of the NDAs, officials were unable to say with certainty whether such a review was conducted.

"The nature of all of this was very fast," he said. "The coverage by the NDAs left the locals confused by some of their colleagues on the board would be operating under NDAs.

"It’s imperative that any community that is presented with these opportunities, that they look before they leap."

The request comes a couple months after CFIUS concluded it didn't have jurisdiction to review a Chinese-owned corn mill project in Grand Forks, N.D., the Wall Street Journal reported. However, an Air Force official said the project planned by Fufeng USA presented a national security risk because it was close to an Air Force base, prompting the city's mayor to vow Grand Forks would block building permits and other permissions for the project.

More than a dozen projects were blocked between 2017 and late 2022 because the president determined there was "credible evidence" of a national security threat.

Gotion announced plans in October for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery parts facility on the outskirts of Big Rapids to a largely enthusiastic response from the community. The project would receive more than $800 million in incentives, including about $636 million in tax abatements over 30 years and $175 million in funding from Michigan's business incentive program, the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund.

The Legislature has not yet transferred the money for Gotion, the last step on the Legislature's end when it comes to the project.

The project came under scrutiny during Michigan's gubernatorial contest last fall, when Republican candidate Tudor Dixon attacked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for giving the Chinese-owned company tax incentives.

"She can tell you all she wants that she is improving economic development and keeping automotive jobs here," Dixon said during an October debate. "But we're hearing that battery plants are going outside of Michigan unless they're owned by the Chinese."

Whitmer fired back that the state could not "unilaterally disarm and think we're going to build an economy of the future. We have to run fast and win."

The Detroit News reported this month that the Gotion deal required the signing of at least 36 non-disclosure agreements by the governor, lawmakers and legislative staff.

Staff Writer Riley Beggin contributed.

